Gallagher: London marine insurers still offering Middle East cover as war risk rates rise

Marine insurers in the London market continue to offer cover in the Middle East, despite rising war risk premiums driven by escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf, insurance broker Gallagher's Marine Divisional Director Angus Blayney said on Wednesday.

Rates have increased depending on vessel type, cargo and routing, Blayney said, as round-the-clock attacks by US and Israeli forces on Iran, and Tehran's retaliatory missile and drone strikes, show no sign of abating.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil export chokepoint linking gulf producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates to the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, remains at the center of the conflict's commercial impact. Iran controls the narrow waterway.