Rhine shipping disruptions threaten fragile German economic recovery

Low water levels on Germany's Rhine river are raising cargo transport costs and disrupting logistics, adding pressure to Germany's fragile economic recovery, analysts said on Tuesday. The Rhine is crucial for transporting raw materials, fuel products and manufactured goods.

The heatwave and reduced rainfall this summer in western Europe caused a sharp fall in Rhine water levels, with cargo ships often only sailing about 20 per cent full.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp Steel told Reuters the worsening low water is now affecting the supply of raw materials to its Duisburg plant and it has, “slightly reduced blast furnace production because of the somewhat restricted supply of raw materials.”