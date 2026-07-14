Thyssenkrupp Steel grounds its own fleet as Rhine river runs low

Thyssenkrupp Steel has suspended shipping of raw materials to the western German city of Duisburg with its own vessels due to low water levels on the Rhine river, the company said on Tuesday.

Thyssenkrupp Steel transports about 50,000 tonnes of iron ore and coal per day roughly 240 kilometres up the Rhine from Rotterdam to its Duisburg steel mill.

Commodity traders said already on Monday that low water levels during the current heatwave were preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine, driving up freight transport costs.

"The persistent and worsening low-water situation is now also affecting the supply of raw materials to our Duisburg plant. Our own barge transport operations have been suspended due to the low water levels," a company spokesperson said.