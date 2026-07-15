Rain is finally coming to the water-deprived Rhine River, but shipping costs won't drop yet

The river Rhine is set to rise slightly from current low water levels after unexpectedly heavy rain in southern Germany, the inland navigation agency said on Wednesday.

Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners. Loads must be spread among several vessels, creating an unwelcome extra expense for the German sector that is showing signs of recovery.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in south-west Germany on Tuesday night and forecast for Wednesday are set to raise water levels at the chokepoint of Kaub near Karlsruhe.