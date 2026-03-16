India says direct Iran talks key to reopening Strait of Hormuz

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has hailed direct talks with Iran as the most effective way to restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping as Iranian forces respond to US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Trump, in a post on his social media, said he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to help protect the vital, narrow passage through which about a fifth of global oil passes.