QatarEnergy orders six large LNG carriers from Chinese builder

Both QatarEnergy and Hudong-Zhonghua claim that the ships will be among the largest LNG carriers to be built. Each will have a total cargo capacity of 271,000 cubic metres, an LOA of 344 metres, a beam of 53.6 metres, a depth of 27.2 metres, and a design draught of 12 metres. The ships will also be fitted with low-speed, dual-fuel engines.

Key features on each ship will include an optimised double-stern fin line to ensure improved speed; a cargo containment system that helps lower evaporation rate; enhanced insulation modules for the cargo tanks; a hull stress monitoring system; a collision avoidance system; and an optimised stowage design that will facilitate safe berthing at more than 70 ports worldwide.