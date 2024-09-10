QatarEnergy orders six large LNG carriers from Chinese builder
QatarEnergy and China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding have entered into agreements for the construction of six ultra-large LNG carriers in a series.
Both QatarEnergy and Hudong-Zhonghua claim that the ships will be among the largest LNG carriers to be built. Each will have a total cargo capacity of 271,000 cubic metres, an LOA of 344 metres, a beam of 53.6 metres, a depth of 27.2 metres, and a design draught of 12 metres. The ships will also be fitted with low-speed, dual-fuel engines.
Key features on each ship will include an optimised double-stern fin line to ensure improved speed; a cargo containment system that helps lower evaporation rate; enhanced insulation modules for the cargo tanks; a hull stress monitoring system; a collision avoidance system; and an optimised stowage design that will facilitate safe berthing at more than 70 ports worldwide.
The design of the LNG carriers had earlier been granted approval in principle by ABS, Lloyd's Register, Bureau Veritas, DNV, and China Classification Society. Deliveries to QatarEnergy are scheduled to take place between 2028 and 2031.