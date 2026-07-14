"Fundamentally wrong" to charge fees for Hormuz passage: Hapag-Lloyd

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth-largest container shipping company, on Tuesday criticised US plans to impose a 20 per cent charge on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz as "fundamentally wrong".

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had reinstated a blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz this month and proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to help meet the cost of the US safeguarding the vital waterway.

"It would be fundamentally wrong to levy fees for passage through international waters," Hapag said in a statement.

The German Shipowners' Association (VDR) said such a measure would be legally impermissible and would undermine the principle of free passage through international waters.