Freight rate rally helps Hapag-Lloyd boost its annual outlook

German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd on Monday raised its outlook for the financial year, citing strong market demand and positive freight rate developments.

Hapag-Lloyd said it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year to be in the range of $2.7 billion to $3.7 billion, up from its previous forecast of $1.1 billion to $3.1 billion.

The company also raised its group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) outlook for the year to a range of $100 million to $1.1 billion.

It cautioned that amid volatility in freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.