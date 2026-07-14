Freight rate rally helps Hapag-Lloyd boost its annual outlook

German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd on Monday raised its outlook for the financial year, citing strong market demand and positive freight rate developments.
Hapag-Lloyd said it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year to be in the range of $2.7 billion to $3.7 billion, up from its previous forecast of $1.1 billion to $3.1 billion.
The company also raised its group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) outlook for the year to a range of $100 million to $1.1 billion.
It cautioned that amid volatility in freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk are set to resume some sailings through the Suez Canal, an Asia-Europe trade corridor that most shippers abandoned after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked vessels in the Red Sea.
The attacks forced shippers to take the much longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, though firms are now considering a return to the Red Sea route.
The longer journeys around Africa drove up shipping rates, making freight more expensive.
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)