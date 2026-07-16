FEATURE | Too hot to handle? Some shippers steer clear of US-escorted Hormuz transits

Shipping companies are avoiding using a US military-guided transit scheme through the Strait of Hormuz after a wave of Iranian attacks on vessels sparked safety concerns, seven maritime security and shipping industry sources said.

For decades ships sailed into and out of the Persian Gulf using a safe set of lanes down the middle of the strait established by the UN’s shipping agency in 1968 dubbed the traffic separation scheme.

Since the Iran war began on February 28, Iranian forces have mined this area, forcing vessels to use one of two makeshift routes close to either the Iranian or Omani coast.