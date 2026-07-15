FEATURE | US ramps up pressure with fresh strikes on Iranian coastal defences

The US conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran's coastal defence systems and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports.

The daytime strikes mark the latest escalation of attacks and counterattacks launched by the two sides as they vie for control of the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war.

"At 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT) today, US Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran," the US military said.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."