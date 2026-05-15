UAE races to bypass Strait of Hormuz with fast-tracked oil pipeline

The United Arab Emirates will accelerate construction of a new oil pipeline to double its export capacity through Fujairah by 2027, the government's Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Friday, vastly expanding its ability to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed directed the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to fast-track the West-East Pipeline project during an executive committee meeting, ADMO said, adding the pipeline is under construction and expected to start operating in 2027.

It did not disclose the original timeline for the project.