EU eyes overhaul of controversial carbon levy amid backlash from members

The European Commission will propose an overhaul of the highly controversial EU's emissions trading system on Friday, allowing industries to emit CO2 longer while offering more financial support to invest in so-called clean technologies in Europe.

The ETS is the European Union's biggest climate change policy. It forces power plants, airlines and shipping firms to buy permits when they emit CO2, and caps their overall emissions.

The EU executive has long been preparing to overhaul the ETS, extending it into future decades and aligning it with the EU's 2040 climate goal to cut "net emissions" by 90 per cent. But the plans also respond to pressure from industries and countries, including Italy and Poland, which say it undermines competitiveness.