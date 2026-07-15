EU faces major pushback from ten nations over controversial carbon tax

Ten countries, including Italy and Poland, have urged the European Union to reconsider a new and controversial carbon price on fuel, as part of a separate revision of the bloc's carbon market, according to a joint statement seen by Reuters.

Their opposition to the levy risks upending plans to update Brussels' main "climate change" policy, the emissions trading system (ETS), and could pit them against proponents of the new charge like Germany and Sweden.

The European Commission will on Friday propose a revision of the trading system, which forces power plants, factories, airlines and shipping firms to pay for their so-called "CO2 emissions."