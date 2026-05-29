EDITORIAL | The "Sovietisation" of maritime Australia

The ship currently operates with a crew of 36 so, needless to say, the leaders of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) welcomed it with open arms. The normal crew for such a vessel would be about 18. Even if its crew numbers were to be reduced to a more rational half, operating with MUA wages and conditions, the ship will require substantial government subsidies for it to compete in the international market.

With a normal lifespan of about 25 years for such ships, ANL Kokoda is already comparatively elderly. No doubt the brokers who handled its sale saw the Australian Department of Transport coming, as they always seem to do when Australian governments acquire ships. It is an almost certain bet that the government paid more than the going rate for the ship.