Neoline's new sailing Ro-Ro completes first trans-Atlantic crossing

A new sailing Ro-Ro cargo ship recently handed over to French transport company Neoline has completed her inaugural trans-Atlantic voyage.
Neoliner Origin arrived at Saint Pierre and Miquelon on Canada's Atlantic coast on the evening (local time) of Friday, October 24. The ship had earlier left Saint-Nazaire eight days prior with embarked cargo.
Neoline said the ship sustained damage to her aft main sail mast during the crossing, though the fore sail remained operational up to her arrival in Canada.
The ship has since offloaded her cargo while technicians went on board to assist with repairs. Her next stop is in Baltimore with her ETA tentatively set for Thursday, October 30.
Neoliner Origin was designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric and built by RMK Marine Shipyard of Turkey. She has an LOA of 136 metres, a beam of 24.2 metres, and space for 1,130 lane metres of freight across two garage decks and 265 TEUs.
Two 1,500-square-metre sails will enable the ship to reach speeds of up to 16 knots, and Mauric said trans-Atlantic voyages at 11 knots are possible on the sails alone. The sails are made up of rectangular composite panels assembled together and are mounted on 76-metre masts that can be folded to enable safe passage underneath bridges.