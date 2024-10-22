Grimaldi's Turkey-Italy Ro-Ro service to include additional call at Greece's Patras Port

Grimaldi said this development will not only establish a direct connection between Greece and Turkey, but will also make the connections between these countries and Italy even more extensive and efficient.

The new Trieste-Patras-Ambarli service will become fully operational starting on Wednesday, October 23, and will be operated by the sister vessels Eco Mediterranea and Eco Malta. These hybrid Ro-Ro ships each have a transport capacity of over 500 trailers are among the most eco-friendly in the world, able halve CO2 emissions per cargo unit compared to the previous generation of Ro-Ro ships.