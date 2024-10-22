Grimaldi's Turkey-Italy Ro-Ro service to include additional call at Greece's Patras Port
Just over a month after its launch, the Grimaldi Group's Trieste-Ambarli Ro-Ro route between Italy and Turkey will be enhanced with an intermediate call at the Port of Patras on Greece's Western coast.
Grimaldi said this development will not only establish a direct connection between Greece and Turkey, but will also make the connections between these countries and Italy even more extensive and efficient.
The new Trieste-Patras-Ambarli service will become fully operational starting on Wednesday, October 23, and will be operated by the sister vessels Eco Mediterranea and Eco Malta. These hybrid Ro-Ro ships each have a transport capacity of over 500 trailers are among the most eco-friendly in the world, able halve CO2 emissions per cargo unit compared to the previous generation of Ro-Ro ships.
With two weekly departures from each of the three ports, the Trieste-Patras-Ambarli service will complement Grimaldi Lines' existing network of routes.
Also, in combination with the thrice-weekly Venice-Bari-Patras service (also operated by two Eco-class vessels) and through transshipment at the Greek port, the route will extend its reach to southern Italy, enabling the easy movement of rolling cargo to and from Turkey via the Apulian port. On the other hand, Venice will serve as another gateway for rolling freight transported between northern Italy and Turkey via the same transshipment mode.
Four Eco-class vessels will operate between northern Italy (Venice, Trieste) and Greece (Patras), providing a total of five weekly departures in both directions – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.