Grimaldi launches new Italy-Turkey Ro-Ro service

The new service will be operated by the Grimaldi Ro-Ro vessels Eco Mediterranea and Eco Malta. Grimaldi said that these hybrid ships can effectively halve CO2 emissions per unit of transported cargo compared to the previous generation of Ro-Ro vessels.

In addition, emissions are cut to zero during port operations. When they are at berth, the vessels will use the electricity stored in large onboard lithium batteries that are recharged during navigation through the use of shaft generators and 350 square metres of solar panels.