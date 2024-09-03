Grimaldi launches new Italy-Turkey Ro-Ro service
Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group will deploy two Ro-Ro vessels on a new regular service between Trieste and the Port of Ambarli near Istanbul, with two weekly departures from each port, beginning on September 14, 2024.
The new service will be operated by the Grimaldi Ro-Ro vessels Eco Mediterranea and Eco Malta. Grimaldi said that these hybrid ships can effectively halve CO2 emissions per unit of transported cargo compared to the previous generation of Ro-Ro vessels.
In addition, emissions are cut to zero during port operations. When they are at berth, the vessels will use the electricity stored in large onboard lithium batteries that are recharged during navigation through the use of shaft generators and 350 square metres of solar panels.
The new direct Trieste-Ambarli connection was established in response to growing demand for maritime transport services between Italy and Turkey from various clients, particularly the manufacturers of automobiles and industrial vehicles.
Grimaldi added that the new direct line between Italy and Turkey represents a regular and reliable transport solution between two strategically located ports: Trieste serves as a natural gateway not only for Northeastern Italy but for all of Central Europe, while Ambarli provides a key access point to the Istanbul area and the entire economic district of Turkey.
By combining the new service with other maritime connections within the Grimaldi network, Turkish companies can export their products to Spain, Greece, Malta, Tunisia, Morocco, and Northern European countries on the Baltic Sea.