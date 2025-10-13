Wallenius Wilhelmsen suspends 2025 outlook following proposed US port fee hike

The company stated that because the proposed fees are substantially above its expectations, it finds it prudent to suspend its financial outlook until further notice.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen remarked that it is now working to evaluate the impact of the substantial fee increase on itself, its customers, and its trading patterns. It also noted that it sees the risk of higher costs in the near term.

The company clarified that third quarter results for 2025 are not impacted by the proposed fees, but the fourth quarter may be affected.