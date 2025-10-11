US eases some penalties tied to foreign-built ships, toughens others

The United States Trade Representative's office said on Friday it would modify certain maritime-related fees for foreign-built vehicle carriers and LNG tankers ahead of port fees on China-linked ships slated to go into effect next week.

USTR said in a statement that fees on operators of foreign-built vehicle carriers would be $46 per net ton, effective on October 14. That is below a fee of $150 per net ton originally proposed in April, seen by the industry as prohibitive, but well above an adjusted fee of $14 per net ton proposed on June 12.