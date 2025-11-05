Wallenius Wilhelmsen posts $280m net income in Q3 2025

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reported an adjusted EBITDA of $471 million for the third quarter of 2025, on par with the second quarter. Total revenue for Q3 was $1.331 billion. The company's net profit for the period totalled $280 million, which included a $16 million gain from a vessel sale.
The net profit compares to $403 million in the second quarter, which had included a $135 million gain from the sale of terminal operator MIRRAT. Net profit for the same period last year was $259 million.
"The activity level and financial performance remained robust in the third quarter, and we continued to secure new business across all segments, positioning us well for future earnings,” said Lasse Kristoffersen, President and CEO.
During the quarter, the company noted that demand from Asia remained firm, and that it opened three new vehicle processing centres in Australia.
After the third quarter ended, the USTR revised its port fees for the Ro-Ro industry from $14 per net ton to $46 per net ton, effective October 14.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen noted it is unclear if the fee may be postponed by one year. Kristoffersen stated the company is, "working hard to mitigate the impact," of the fees.
“Underlying demand for our services is expected to continue to be strong into the fourth quarter, but we expect our financial performance to be softer than in the third quarter due to the US port fee issue,” Kristoffersen said.
The company expects its Q4 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with Q3, before accounting for any potential negative impact from the new fees.