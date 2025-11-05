Wallenius Wilhelmsen posts $280m net income in Q3 2025

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reported an adjusted EBITDA of $471 million for the third quarter of 2025, on par with the second quarter. Total revenue for Q3 was $1.331 billion. The company's net profit for the period totalled $280 million, which included a $16 million gain from a vessel sale.

The net profit compares to $403 million in the second quarter, which had included a $135 million gain from the sale of terminal operator MIRRAT. Net profit for the same period last year was $259 million.