Wallenius Wilhelmsen warns US port fees could hike automakers' costs

Automakers transporting their cars to the US could face $200 to $300 per vehicle in additional costs, the CEO of car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen told Reuters on Wednesday, as the company seeks to pass on new US port fees to customers.

Higher-than-expected US port fees on foreign-built ships took effect in mid-October as part of a trade dispute between China and the US. That prompted Wallenius Wilhelmsen, which operates roll-on/roll-off carriers that ship cars and heavy machinery worldwide, to withdraw its financial outlook.