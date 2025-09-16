VESSEL REVIEW | Glovis Trust and Glovis Treasure – H-Line Shipping welcomes dual-fuel newbuilds to car carrier fleet
H-Line Shipping of South Korea recently took delivery of two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).
Glovis Trust and Glovis Treasure are the first two ships in a series of PCTCs built for H-Line by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International. They are improved variants of an earlier series of 7,000CEU PCTCs with similar LOAs and beams but with greater vehicle transport capacities, thus permitting more freight to be carried on each voyage.
LNG propulsion coupled with intelligent monitoring systems
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 200 metres (660 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a draught of 9.2 metres (30 feet), and 14 vehicle decks that can accommodate a total of 8,600 CEUs. Five of the decks on each ship are liftable to permit the transport of taller vehicle cargo such as trailers and buses as well as other types of freight like heavy construction equipment.
An IMO Tier III dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on LNG will enable each ship to sail at speeds of up to 19 knots.
The PCTCs are equipped with systems that enable intelligent management of the navigation systems, the engine room, and the cargo decks, thus improving operational efficiency and safety.
The vessels also boast energy-saving and emissions-reduction technologies, such as optimised hull designs and main engine waste heat recovery systems.
First two units in a new fleet
Glovis Trust and Glovis Treasure are being operated under charter by Glovis Corporation for the transport of motor vehicles manufactured by South Korea's Hyundai. Both sail under the flag of Liberia.
Glovis Trinity, the final ship in the series, is scheduled to enter service alongside her sisters in the second quarter of 2026.