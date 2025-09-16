VESSEL REVIEW | Glovis Trust and Glovis Treasure – H-Line Shipping welcomes dual-fuel newbuilds to car carrier fleet

H-Line Shipping of South Korea recently took delivery of two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

Glovis Trust and Glovis Treasure are the first two ships in a series of PCTCs built for H-Line by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International. They are improved variants of an earlier series of 7,000CEU PCTCs with similar LOAs and beams but with greater vehicle transport capacities, thus permitting more freight to be carried on each voyage.