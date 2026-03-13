MOL takes delivery of LNG dual-fuel car carrier

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built locally by Tadotsu Shipyard, a subsidiary of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group.
The NK-classed, Liberian-flagged Lazulite Ace is notable for its LNG dual-fuel propulsion system, which was selected by MOL for its ability to generate significantly reduced emissions of CO2 (25 to 30 per cent), NOx (85 per cent), and SOx (98 per cent) compared to engines powered by conventional fuel oil.
The PCTC belongs to a new series of ships with environment-friendly features. These ships are to be delivered by Imabari Shipbuilding and other local yards as part of MOL’s fleet upgrade program, the objective of which is to introduce around 90 locally-built vessels powered by either LNG or methanol by the end of the current decade.
The newbuild has an LOA of 199.93 metres, a moulded beam of 38 metres, a depth of 22.8 metres, a gross tonnage of 77,965, and a capacity of 7,033 CEUs. The beam of the vessel itself is approximately six metres (20 feet) greater than on earlier other MOL PCTCs to permit the carriage of up to 600 additional vehicles while maintaining the same hull length.
The propulsion arrangement consists of a Mitsui-MAN 6S60ME-C10.5-GI main engine with a rated output of 10,800 kW at 100 rpm and four generators. This configuration can deliver a service speed of 18 knots.
Like her sisters, Lazulite Ace will be operated by MOL Auto Carrier Express, MOL’s vehicle transport business unit.