Hoegh Autoliners' newest car carrier launched in China

China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen has launched a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners.
Höegh Pacific belongs to a series of 12 PCTCs designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules. Höegh Aurora, the first ship in the series, was delivered in 2024.
All 12 ships in the series are designed to be capable of transporting up to 9,100 cars, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment as well as general solo cargo.
The freight will be carried on 14 decks including five liftable decks. All decks are laid out to house electric vehicles, and these are also strengthened to allow transport of heavier project cargo if needed.
The 199-metre PCTC will run on LNG and low-sulphur MGO, though its dual-fuel engines have been designed to allow conversion to permit operation on ammonia and methanol in the future.
The vessel’s design meanwhile allows for the future installation of a shore power connection to ensure emissions-free electrical supply while berthed.