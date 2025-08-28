Grimaldi welcomes new ammonia-ready car carrier Grande Shanghai to fleet

Additional innovations further minimising her environmental impact include an air lubrication system, an optimised hull design, and an innovative gate rudder, which Grimaldi said is installed for the first time on a PCTC. This rudder features two foil blades positioned on either side of the propeller to improve propulsion efficiency and manoeuvrability.

Grande Shanghai will make her maiden voyage on the East Asia–East Africa service, which was launched by the Grimaldi Group last June and now on its third departure.

Loaded with 7,000 linear metres of new rolling cargo units (including trucks, trailers, buses, tractors and agricultural machinery), the vessel will depart from the Chinese port of Taicang in early September and will subsequently call at Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.