Grimaldi takes delivery of 11th ammonia-ready car carrier

Italian shipowner Grimaldi recently took delivery of the eleventh overall ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to join its fleet.

Grande Inghilterra is a sister ship of Grande Shanghai and Grande Svezia, which were delivered in 2025, and Grande Michigan, which was handed over in February of this year.

All four PCTCs were designed by Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry in compliance with RINA class rules.