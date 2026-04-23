Grimaldi takes delivery of 11th ammonia-ready car carrier

Italian shipowner Grimaldi recently took delivery of the eleventh overall ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to join its fleet.
Grande Inghilterra is a sister ship of Grande Shanghai and Grande Svezia, which were delivered in 2025, and Grande Michigan, which was handed over in February of this year.
All four PCTCs were designed by Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry in compliance with RINA class rules.
The newbuild has a length of 220 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a gross tonnage of over 93,000, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and 14 vehicle decks. Grimaldi said the vehicle decks are capable of accommodating both electric vehicles and those fitted with internal combustion engines.
The PCTC has also obtained the "ammonia ready" class notation from RINA. This certifies that she may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel in the future.
Grande Inghilterra is also fitted with solar panels, large lithium batteries, and a shore power connection. Grimaldi said that these systems will help reduce the ship's fuel consumption by as much as 50 per cent.