Chinese yard delivers third 10,800CEU car carrier in series

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has handed over a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) for operation under charter by South Korea's Hyundai Glovis.

The PCTC is the third in a series to be built by GSI. Glovis Leader, the first ship in the series, was delivered earlier this year and is operated by South Korean shipping company HMM under charter with Hyundai Glovis.

Design work on the PCTCs was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.