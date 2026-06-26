Chinese yard delivers third 10,800CEU car carrier in series

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) has handed over a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) for operation under charter by South Korea's Hyundai Glovis.
The PCTC is the third in a series to be built by GSI. Glovis Leader, the first ship in the series, was delivered earlier this year and is operated by South Korean shipping company HMM under charter with Hyundai Glovis.
Design work on the PCTCs was undertaken by CSSC subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute.
The PCTC has an LOA of 230 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a height of approximately 48 metres, a draught of 10.5 metres, a displacement of 102,590 tons, and a capacity of 10,800 CEUs.
The vehicles are carried on 14 decks, five of which are liftable to permit the transport of large vehicles such as buses and trailers as well as heavy construction equipment. The PCTC is also configured for the transport of electric vehicles as well as vehicles powered by alternative energy sources such as hydrogen, compressed LNG, and LPG.
The ship's dual-fuel propulsion arrangement can run on LNG and can deliver a service speed of 19 knots.