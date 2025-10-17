Chinese yard delivers new dual-fuel car carrier to HMM

China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) handed over a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to South Korean shipping company HMM during a ceremony on Thursday, October 16.

Glovis Topaz will be operated under charter by Glovis Corporation for the transport of motor vehicles. She is a sister ship of Glovis Trust and Glovis Treasure, which were delivered by GSI to South Korea's H-Line Shipping earlier this year.