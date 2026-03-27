Isles of Scilly Steamship's new freight vessel sails on delivery voyage

Menawethan, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s (ISSG) new purpose-built freight vessel, has departed Vietnam and begun her delivery voyage to the UK.

ISSG expects the journey to Penzance is to take around 72 days, weather permitting. The route will take Menawethan via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, with four bunker stops en route.

The voyage will include stops in Port Louis, Mauritius; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Tenerife before a final call at Piriou’s shipyard in Concarneau, France, and continuing on to Penzance.