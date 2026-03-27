Isles of Scilly Steamship's new freight vessel sails on delivery voyage

Menawethan, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s (ISSG) new purpose-built freight vessel, has departed Vietnam and begun her delivery voyage to the UK.
ISSG expects the journey to Penzance is to take around 72 days, weather permitting. The route will take Menawethan via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, with four bunker stops en route.
The voyage will include stops in Port Louis, Mauritius; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Tenerife before a final call at Piriou’s shipyard in Concarneau, France, and continuing on to Penzance.
Menawethan will provide a modern freight service for the Isles of Scilly, replacing the older vessel Gry Maritha in delivering essential goods and supplies to the islands year-round.
ISSG said the vessel features a range of improvements, including a much-enhanced cargo capacity and an improved capacity for perishable, chilled and frozen goods. This means that supplies can be transferred between the mainland and the islands more reliably all year round.
She also has a passenger lounge with accommodation for 12 people.
Design work on both vessels was undertaken by Piriou in collaboration with Netherlands-based Van Oossanen Naval Architects in compliance with Lloyd's Register class requirements.