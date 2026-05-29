VESSEL REVIEW | King One – Large Chinese deck cargo ship to support worldwide offshore wind construction projects

Chinese shipbuilder Dajin Heavy Industry recently completed construction of a new heavy lift vessel to be operated by its Dajin Shipping business unit.

King One is the first in a new series of heavy lift vessels to be purpose-built by Dajin Heavy Industry to add to its owned fleet of ships. King Two, the second ship in the series, was launched in April 2026 while the third ship will follow before the end of this month.

All three heavy lift vessels were designed to be adaptable to overseas transportation requirements for 15MW to 25MW wind turbine generator monopiles, jackets, floating foundations, and large-scale offshore engineering modules.