VESSEL REVIEW | King One – Large Chinese deck cargo ship to support worldwide offshore wind construction projects
Chinese shipbuilder Dajin Heavy Industry recently completed construction of a new heavy lift vessel to be operated by its Dajin Shipping business unit.
King One is the first in a new series of heavy lift vessels to be purpose-built by Dajin Heavy Industry to add to its owned fleet of ships. King Two, the second ship in the series, was launched in April 2026 while the third ship will follow before the end of this month.
All three heavy lift vessels were designed to be adaptable to overseas transportation requirements for 15MW to 25MW wind turbine generator monopiles, jackets, floating foundations, and large-scale offshore engineering modules.
Significant capacity for handling a range of oversize cargo types
The Liberian-flagged King One has an LOA of 239.8 metres (786.7 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a draught of eight metres (26 feet), a depth of 13 metres (43 feet), a total deck area of 12,000 square metres (130,000 square feet), and a deadweight of approximately 40,000.
Two 5,600kW (7,500hp) main diesel engines driving propellers deliver a service speed of 13 knots and a range of 16,000 nautical miles while three 750kW generators supply electrical power for the onboard systems.
Ice-strengthened hull ideal for mild to moderate winter navigation
The ice-reinforced steel hull will meanwhile ensure safe navigation even in loose surface ice of up to 15 cm thick.
King One and her sisters were built in compliance with Bureau Veritas class requirements. The ship is under the technical management of Singapore-based Synergy Marine Group and has already completed voyages wherein she transported offshore wind turbine components for various customers.