Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | August 27 – Focus on deliveries from Asia: Chinese car carriers and Japanese bulkers

The Shin Kasado Dockyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, announced on August 12 the delivery of Coral Halo, a new 64,000DWT Handymax bulk carrier.

The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK). The ship is powered by one MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.