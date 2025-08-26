Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | August 27 – Focus on deliveries from Asia: Chinese car carriers and Japanese bulkers
It's an all-Asia roundup this week in dry cargo vessel news. Here, we cover bulker deliveries by a Japanese builder and PCTC deliveries by a Chinese counterpart to five different customers including one in Europe.
Shin Kasado Dockyard delivers Handymax bulker
The Shin Kasado Dockyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, announced on August 12 the delivery of Coral Halo, a new 64,000DWT Handymax bulk carrier.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK). The ship is powered by one MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
South Korea's H-Line Shipping welcomes new car carrier to fleet
H-Line Shipping of South Korea took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Thursday, August 14.
Glovis Treasure is the second in a series of PCTCs built for H-Line by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International.
Japan's Imabari delivers LNG-fuelled Capesize bulker
Imabari Shipbuilding Group announced on August 6 the delivery of SG Dawn, a new 209,000DWT liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled Capesize bulk carrier. The vessel was constructed at the group's Saijo Shipyard.
The Japanese-flagged vessel has a total length of 299.9 metres, a beam of 50 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 210,125 and a gross tonnage of 110,845. It is powered by one MAN 7S60ME-C10.5-GI main engine and has a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
Grimaldi welcomes new ammonia-ready car carrier to fleet
Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group took delivery of its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony in Shanghai on Friday, August 8.
Grande Tianjin is the first in a new series of seven PCTCs built for Grimaldi by China's Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. In the coming days, the ship will depart Shanghai with 1,000 electric vehicles slated for distribution in Northern Europe on behalf of automotive company Leapmotor.
Iwagi Zosen delivers 63000DWT Handymax bulker
The Iwagi Zosen shipyard, part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 63,000DWT Handymax bulk carrier, Diamond Island on August 6.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a deadweight tonnage of 63,543 and a gross tonnage of 36,278. It features a length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK). It is powered by a single MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, giving it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.