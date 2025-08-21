Shin Kasado Dockyard delivers Handymax bulker
The Shin Kasado Dockyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, announced on August 12 the delivery of Coral Halo, a new 64,000DWT Handymax bulk carrier.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK). The ship is powered by one MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The ship's design complies with the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers. Its holds are designed to be suitable for a wide variety of cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, and steel products. For cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes and features wide cargo hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers. The vessel can also carry cargoes that are subject to the international maritime solid bulk cargoes (IMSBC) and dangerous goods (IMDG) codes.
According to the builder, Coral Halo meets the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) phase three requirements ahead of schedule. It is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system and various energy-saving devices, including a high-efficiency propeller and low-friction paint on its hull, to improve propulsion performance.