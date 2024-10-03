COLUMN | The continuing quest for viable fossil fuel alternatives for ships [Grey Power]

As if all the political instability in the world was of no consequence, the incoming Labour government thought it the perfect time to call a halt to the issuance of new licenses for the extraction of oil and gas around the UK effectively telling some 130,000 workers in the sector that they were on borrowed time.

This week, at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the MEPC, assailed as always by the activists who emerge on such occasions, was attempting to move its agenda for “net zero” shipping a few steps further. For the shipping industry, hoping to seek some certainties about the way forward, bearing in mind the need to replace a world fleet against the politically driven deadlines, one can foresee only further disappointment.