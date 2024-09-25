VESSEL REVIEW | Amadeus Saffier & Amadeus Sardius – Shortsea and inland multi-purpose carriers for Dutch shipping company

Amadeus Saffier and Amadeus Sardius were developed to be capable of generating up to 50 per cent fewer emissions of CO2 compared to contemporary cargo ships serving shortsea routes.

Each ship has a steel hull, an LOA of 88 metres (290 feet), a moulded beam of 13.2 metres (43.3 feet), a maximum draught of five metres (16 feet), a depth of 7.2 metres (24 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 3,640, a gross tonnage of 2,585, and accommodation for seven crewmembers. The hold of each vessel measures 60.9 by 10.8 by 7.8 metres (200 by 35.4 by 26 feet) and has a volume of 5,100 cubic metres (180,000 cubic feet). There is also a deck for carrying containers.