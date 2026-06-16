VESSEL REVIEW | Jorvik – Self-discharging cement carrier for Eureka Shipping's European shortsea routes

Eureka Shipping, the joint venture company formed by Cyprus-based SMT Shipping and Canada's CSL Group, has taken delivery of a new self-unloading cement carrier built by Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.

Jorvik is the final vessel in a series of eight ships built for Eureka as well as the company’s tenth overall self-unloading cement carrier.

As with the other ships in the Eureka fleet, she will be operated primarily on shortsea routes across northern Europe.