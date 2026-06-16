VESSEL REVIEW | Jorvik – Self-discharging cement carrier for Eureka Shipping's European shortsea routes
Eureka Shipping, the joint venture company formed by Cyprus-based SMT Shipping and Canada's CSL Group, has taken delivery of a new self-unloading cement carrier built by Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.
Jorvik is the final vessel in a series of eight ships built for Eureka as well as the company’s tenth overall self-unloading cement carrier.
As with the other ships in the Eureka fleet, she will be operated primarily on shortsea routes across northern Europe.
Advanced cargo handling system ensuring faster turnarounds
The newbuild has an LOA of 89.98 metres (295.2 feet), a moulded beam of 12.5 metres (41 feet), a maximum draught of six metres (20 feet), and a moulded depth of 8.6 metres (28 feet). She also has a deadweight of 4,250, a gross tonnage of 2,658, and a total cargo capacity of 147,000 cubic feet (4,160 cubic metres).
The vessel’s key equipment includes a bulk handling system supplied by Lars Lovik. The system can load up to 1,000 tonnes per hour and pneumatically discharge up to 250 tonnes per hour, enabling the ship to handle cargo more efficiently even in ports lacking in terminal infrastructure.
Conventional propulsion arrangement
The ship’s propulsion system, which can deliver a service speed of 11.5 knots, includes an Anglo Belgian Corporation 6ZDC 1000 1,326kW (1,780hp) main engine driving a propeller as well as a 300kW bow thruster and a 250kW stern thruster to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability.
Accommodation is available for 10 crewmembers.
Jorvik was built in compliance with Cypriot flag and Lloyd’s Register class requirements. Unlike six of the seven earlier ships in the same series, she was completed with a hull that has not been strengthened to ice class 1A standards.