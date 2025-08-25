VESSEL REVIEW | Tamarack – Cement carrier optimised for Canada's Great Lakes
Eureka Shipping, a joint venture company formed by Cyprus-based SMT Shipping and Canada's CSL Group, recently took delivery of a new cement carrier built by the Holland Shipyards Group (HSG).
Named after a species of tree native to Canada, Tamarack is a 12,500DWT self-discharging cement carrier designed specifically for the Great Lakes region in Canada. Design work was undertaken by Netherlands-based Groot Ship Design.
Significant carrying capacity with smaller dimensions
Built to replace two older vessels, Tamarack offers equivalent transport capacity in a more compact and efficient platform, according to HSG.
The 123- by 23-metre (404- by 75-foot) mechanical/pneumatic vessel features four dedicated cement cargo holds with a total capacity of 10,700 cubic metres (378,000 cubic feet), supported by high-efficiency loading and discharging systems.
Enhanced manoeuvrability coupled with reduced energy consumption
The ship is also equipped with diesel-electric propulsion featuring four generator sets, two 1,300kW propellers, and a bow thruster for added lateral manoeuvrability.
The engines are capable of running on HVO (to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions) while the propellers provide full-circle thrust, improving docking and harbour manoeuvres.
HSG said the vessel is outfitted with LED lighting and advanced cargo handling systems that lower overall energy consumption. To reduce operational noise, the ship has been fitted with extensive insulation and silencers.
The vessel is also prepared for shore power connectivity, enabling reduced local emission operations in ports. High-quality accommodation prioritising comfort and well-being has meanwhile been provided for the crew.