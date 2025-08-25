VESSEL REVIEW | Tamarack – Cement carrier optimised for Canada's Great Lakes

Eureka Shipping, a joint venture company formed by Cyprus-based SMT Shipping and Canada's CSL Group, recently took delivery of a new cement carrier built by the Holland Shipyards Group (HSG).

Named after a species of tree native to Canada, Tamarack is a 12,500DWT self-discharging cement carrier designed specifically for the Great Lakes region in Canada. Design work was undertaken by Netherlands-based Groot Ship Design.