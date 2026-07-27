Vertom's newest shortsea cargo ship sails on maiden voyage

A new shortsea cargo vessel recently delivered to Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group has sailed on her maiden voyage, carrying bulk cargo from Pipavav, India, to Brake, Germany.
Built by Chowgule and Company of India, Skretting Gro belongs to a series of 12 ships that are smaller variants of another 7,000DWT multi-purpose cargo carrier series being constructed for Vertom by Dutch shipbuilder Thecla Bodewes (now Royal T Shipyards).
Vertom Rita, the first ship in the 6,000DWT series, was delivered by Chowgule and Company in 2024.
Vertom said the acquisition of the 6,000DWT ships is part of a broader strategy to introduce innovative shortsea vessels designed for operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and adaptability. The company added that the construction of the entire series benefited from proven designs and collaborative expertise, ensuring a streamlined build that emphasises safety, durability, and consistency across the fleet.
Skretting Gro has a length of 99 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.9 metres, a deadweight of 6,000, and a gross tonnage of 3,923. She incorporates diesel-electric propulsion technology coupled with an optimised hull design to comply with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards.
The vessel features a box-shaped hold for transporting bulk and breakbulk cargo, thus guaranteeing optimal loading flexibility.