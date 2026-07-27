Vertom's newest shortsea cargo ship sails on maiden voyage

A new shortsea cargo vessel recently delivered to Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group has sailed on her maiden voyage, carrying bulk cargo from Pipavav, India, to Brake, Germany.

Built by Chowgule and Company of India, Skretting Gro belongs to a series of 12 ships that are smaller variants of another 7,000DWT multi-purpose cargo carrier series being constructed for Vertom by Dutch shipbuilder Thecla Bodewes (now Royal T Shipyards).

Vertom Rita, the first ship in the 6,000DWT series, was delivered by Chowgule and Company in 2024.