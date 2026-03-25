Indian yard launches Vertom's newest shortsea cargo ship

Vertom said the acquisition of the 6,000DWT ships is part of a broader strategy to introduce innovative shortsea vessels designed for operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and adaptability. The company added that the construction of the entire series benefited from proven designs and collaborative expertise, ensuring a streamlined build that emphasises safety, durability, and consistency across the fleet.

Upon completion, Skretting Gro will have a length of 99 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.9 metres, a deadweight of 6,000, and a gross tonnage of 3,923. She will incorporate diesel-electric propulsion technology coupled with an optimised hull design to comply with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards while minimising environmental impact.

The vessel features a box-shaped hold for transporting bulk and breakbulk cargo, thus guaranteeing optimal loading flexibility.