Ukrainian grain flows faster to ports despite Russian strikes

Ukraine increased grain shipments to its Black Sea ports for subsequent export by 5.5 per cent in February year-on-year to 2.3 million tonnes, despite ongoing Russian attacks on transport infrastructure, state railways said on Thursday.

Ukraine ships about 90 per cent of its exports via the Black Sea's Odesa port hub.

"In February, we saw an increase in shipments, but we were hampered by weather conditions and attacks on port infrastructure," state-run Ukrzalizhytsia railway company said in a report.