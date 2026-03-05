Bulker carrying corn struck by Russian drone in Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian drone damaged a civilian Panama-flagged vessel that was transporting corn near the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in the Black Sea Odesa region, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said late on Wednesday.

The Bull was hit while en route out of the port, the ports authority said on a social media messaging app, without specifying the extent of the damage to the ship.

The Ukrainian Navy said one crew member had been hurt in the attack on the Bull vessel, which had left the port and was heading towards the Bosphorus Strait. The captain refused assistance and evacuation of the injured person and continued on its designated route, the statement, posted on social media, added.