Seanergy Maritime posts Q1 profit, expands fleet renewal programme

Seanergy Maritime Holdings reported a net income of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, a turnaround from a loss of $6.8 million during the same period in 2025.

Net revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026, rose by 77 per cent to $42.9 million from $24.2 million in the previous year. This revenue growth was accompanied by a rise in the daily time charter equivalent rate to $24,219, representing a six per cent premium over the average Baltic Capesize index.

The company expanded its fleet renewal programme to six vessels by contracting three newbuilds at shipyards in China and Japan. These new contracts include two scrubber-fitted Capesize vessels of 181,500 DWT from Imabari Shipbuilding and a third vessel from Hengli Shipbuilding for approximately $77.9 million.