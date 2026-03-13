Seanergy Maritime orders Capesize newbuilds and sells vessel

Seanergy Maritime Corporation has agreed to purchase two scrubber-fitted 181,500 DWT Capesize vessels from an undisclosed shipyard in Japan. The transaction accompanies a separate deal to sell the 2010-built Squireship for $29.5 million to United Maritime Corporation.
One vessel is scheduled for delivery between the second and third quarters of 2027, while a second ship is expected by the company to arrive in the first quarter of 2029 under a ten-year bareboat-in contract.
The combined acquisition cost for these two ships is approximately $158 million, which includes the potential exercise of a purchase option for the second vessel.
Stamatis Tsantanis, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, indicated that the transactions are part of a fleet renewal strategy. Including existing orders from China, the firm now has five vessels under construction with a total contract value of $384 million.
The sale of the Squireship is expected by Seanergy Maritime to generate net cash proceeds of about $13.5 million after the repayment of associated debt. An accounting profit of around $4 million from the disposal will be recorded in the second quarter financial results of the company.
Following the delivery of the South Korean-built vessel, which is slated for between April and June 2026, the company will continue providing technical and commercial management services for the ship.
Tsantanis noted that the company is reinvesting in Japanese newbuildings to, “enhance the long-term earnings capacity and efficiency of our fleet.”
Regarding commercial performance, the company has secured fixed rates for approximately 45 per cent of its operating days from the second to fourth quarters of 2026.
These fixtures were concluded at an average gross daily rate of $29,300 to provide forward revenue visibility.