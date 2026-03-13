Seanergy Maritime orders Capesize newbuilds and sells vessel

Seanergy Maritime Corporation has agreed to purchase two scrubber-fitted 181,500 DWT Capesize vessels from an undisclosed shipyard in Japan. The transaction accompanies a separate deal to sell the 2010-built Squireship for $29.5 million to United Maritime Corporation.

One vessel is scheduled for delivery between the second and third quarters of 2027, while a second ship is expected by the company to arrive in the first quarter of 2029 under a ten-year bareboat-in contract.

The combined acquisition cost for these two ships is approximately $158 million, which includes the potential exercise of a purchase option for the second vessel.