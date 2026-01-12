Sea trials begin for Vertom Group's newest hybrid cargo ship

Netherlands-based Royal T Shipyards has begun conducting sea trials of a new cargo ship slated for local operator the Vertom Group.

Vertom Quina is the 10th unit in a series of multi-purpose vessels capable of carrying bulk, general, and containerised cargo.

The ship features an optimised hull form and is with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system. The latter is of modular construction to accommodate modifications that would allow the engines to run on low-emission fuels such as hydrogen and methanol in the future.