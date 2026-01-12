Sea trials begin for Vertom Group's newest hybrid cargo ship

Netherlands-based Royal T Shipyards has begun conducting sea trials of a new cargo ship slated for local operator the Vertom Group.
Vertom Quina is the 10th unit in a series of multi-purpose vessels capable of carrying bulk, general, and containerised cargo.
The ship features an optimised hull form and is with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system. The latter is of modular construction to accommodate modifications that would allow the engines to run on low-emission fuels such as hydrogen and methanol in the future.
Vertom Quina has an LOA of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.3 metres, a gross tonnage of over 4,700, a box-shaped cargo hold with a capacity of up to 9,336 cubic metres, and space for 56 TEUs. The propulsion will deliver a speed of just over 11 knots.
In combination with an advanced power management system, the propulsion will help minimise energy losses as well as reduce overall fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Vertom said that the installed power on the vessel will be considerably lower compared to ships of equal cargo capacity and with conventional propulsion.