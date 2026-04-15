Russian seaborne grain exports skyrocket with 113.7 per cent jump in March

Russia's seaborne grain exports jumped to almost 5.1 million tonnes in March 2026, 113.7 per cent year-on-year, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Wednesday.
Grain exports were low amid bad weather at ports earlier this winter, analysts said.
Total seaborne exports have reached 41.2 million tonnes so far this season, still 8.8 per cent down year-on-year, according to the data.
Exports via Black Sea terminals, the main route for Russian grain, doubled, reaching 4.6 million tonnes in March.
Supplies via the Caspian Sea, a route primarily serving Iran, amounted to 0.3 million tonnes in March, compared with almost no shipments in March 2025.
Exports via Baltic Sea terminals fell by 24.4 per cent to 0.1 million tonnes in March due to bad weather and ice. Far East terminals turnover increased by 56.0 per cent to 0.1 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)