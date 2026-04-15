Russian seaborne grain exports skyrocket with 113.7 per cent jump in March

Russia's seaborne grain exports jumped to almost 5.1 million tonnes in March 2026, 113.7 per cent year-on-year, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Wednesday.

Grain exports were low amid bad weather at ports earlier this winter, analysts said.

Total seaborne exports have reached 41.2 million tonnes so far this season, still 8.8 per cent down year-on-year, according to the data.