Russia resumes grain exports to Iran via Caspian Sea  

Russian companies have resumed grain exports to Iran, its third-largest grain buyer, through the Caspian Sea after a pause caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, four sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The route has been emerging as the safest for trade with Iran following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Russian grain exports destined for Iran from both the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea were halted last week.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, estimated that the pause in the latter lasted about two days. All three sources indicated that deliveries from Black Sea terminals to the Persian Gulf remain suspended.

LSEG data show five ships being loaded with grain at the port of Astrakhan, totalling around 22,600 tonnes. Additionally, nine ships carrying 28,000 tonnes of grain are waiting to unload off the coast of Iran.