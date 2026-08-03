Profit edges up at United Maritime despite dip in Q2 revenue

United Maritime Corporation reported net revenue of $10 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $12.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net income increased to $1.2 million from $1 million a year earlier.

For the first six months of 2026, net revenue totalled $17.9 million, compared with $20.2 million in the previous corresponding period.

The company reported net income of $1 million for the six-month period, improving from a net loss of $3.5 million in the first half of 2025.