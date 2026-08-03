Profit edges up at United Maritime despite dip in Q2 revenue

United Maritime Corporation reported net revenue of $10 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $12.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Net income increased to $1.2 million from $1 million a year earlier.
For the first six months of 2026, net revenue totalled $17.9 million, compared with $20.2 million in the previous corresponding period.
The company reported net income of $1 million for the six-month period, improving from a net loss of $3.5 million in the first half of 2025.
During the second quarter, United Maritime agreed to sell the 2011-built Panamax bulk carrier Exelixsea for approximately $17.5 million. According to the company, the transaction is expected to generate net cash proceeds of about $8.5 million following debt repayment.
The company also completed the sale of the 2009-built Kamsarmax bulk carrier Cretansea for $14.7 million, resulting in net cash proceeds of approximately $5.9 million.
United Maritime continued expanding its Capesize fleet with the delivery of the 2010-built Squireship in June, following the delivery of Dukeship during the previous quarter. The company also exited an investment in an offshore energy construction vessel in June, generating approximately $15.1 million in cash proceeds.