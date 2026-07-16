Prairie grain shipments to resume at Canadian Arctic seaport

Prairie grain is scheduled to begin moving along the Hudson Bay Railway to the Port of Churchill on July 17, representing the first such movement since 2020.

The shipment is described as a milestone in the revitalisation of the deepwater Arctic seaport, which has received financial and policy backing from the Government of Canada through Prairies Economic Development Canada and Transport Canada.

The rail and port infrastructure is operated by the Arctic Gateway Group, an enterprise owned by a partnership of 29 First Nations and 12 northern communities across Manitoba through parent company OneNorth.