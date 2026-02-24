Canadian Government seeks input on future development of Port of Churchill

The Canadian Government has launched a market sounding study to gather industry input on the long-term growth potential of the privately-owned Port of Churchill on Manitoba's Hudson Bay coast.

The study will complement the ongoing business development efforts of the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), which owns the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway.

AGG has been actively expanding import and export activity through Churchill, including working with Western Canadian commodity producers and resource developers, as well as engaging with international ports and potential customers around the world.