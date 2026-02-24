Canadian Government seeks input on future development of Port of Churchill

The Canadian Government has launched a market sounding study to gather industry input on the long-term growth potential of the privately-owned Port of Churchill on Manitoba's Hudson Bay coast.
The study will complement the ongoing business development efforts of the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), which owns the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway.
AGG has been actively expanding import and export activity through Churchill, including working with Western Canadian commodity producers and resource developers, as well as engaging with international ports and potential customers around the world.
The market sounding exercise will engage senior executives across key sectors — including mining, energy, potash, grain and northern resupply — to better understand how infrastructure investments could impact long-term planning.
In particular, the study will explore how extended or year-round shipping supported by icebreaking, a modernised class one railway, an all-season road connection, as well as a potential energy corridor could influence future import and export strategies, supply chain decisions, and private sector investment.
The findings will inform future decision-making in partnership with the federal and provincial governments as well as indigenous leaders and support the continued development of Churchill as an Arctic trade gateway.
The Port of Churchill is Canada’s only deepwater Arctic port connected to the North American class one rail network via the Hudson Bay Railway. It also provides the shortest route from the prairie provinces to European markets.