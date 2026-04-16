Pacific Basin drops dual-fuel plan in favour of conventional ships

Pacific Basin announced that it has revised its ship construction programme, opting for four conventional vessels instead of previously planned dual-fuel ships.

The shipping company cited uncertainty regarding international fuel regulatory frameworks as the reason for terminating the previous agreements with Nihon Shipyard and Mitsui.

Under the updated terms, four 64,000 DWT Ultramax vessels will be purchased for an aggregate consideration of $156.8 million. These ships are expected to be delivered between 2028 and mid-2029, Pacific Basin stated.