New multi-purpose cargo ship delivered to Germany's Briese Group

Chinese shipbuilder Taizhou Sanfu Heavy Industry delivered a new multi-purpose cargo vessel to German shipping company the Briese Group on Wednesday, March 18.

The 11,000DWT BBC Geneva is the twelfth unit in a series of ships ordered by Germany’s Briese Group for the transport of bulk, heavy lift, and project cargo. The vessels will be operated under long-term time charters by Briese subsidiary BBC Chartering for worldwide trading.

The newbuild features two holds that are box-shaped and offer room for almost 26,000 cubic metres of cargo on a floor space of close to 5,000 square metres.